My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
When will the Federal Reserve start cutting interest rates?
Aug 15, 2023

When will the Federal Reserve start cutting interest rates?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The Fed has been raising rates for well over a year. Today, a look at what would make it reverse course. Plus, mmm, a cold beer ... made from recycled wastewater?

Segments From this episode

Americans continue to spend — even as credit card and student loan payments loom

by Matt Levin
Aug 15, 2023
The July retail sales report found that Americans are spending more than last year in most categories. Will that be a problem?
Retail sales climbed for the fourth straight month in July.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Cars: Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em

by Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Aug 15, 2023
Affordability has broken down, but the costs of not having your own vehicle are even higher for many. Marin Cogan of Vox explains.
The average new car costs a record $48,000 — up 25% between May 2020 and May 2023. During the same time, used car prices soared 50%.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Some restaurateurs are struggling despite food service sales growth

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 15, 2023
While takeout, delivery and drive-thru sales are above pre-pandemic levels, on-site dining remains down.
The pandemic has shifted where people eat as many moved away from urban areas and stopped going into the office, says Hudson Riehle of the National Restaurant Association.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Seven Light Years RJD2
Murder to the Mind Tash Sultana
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
Summertime Magic Zikomo
Mind is Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Adult Acid Thee oh Sees

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:43 PM PDT
27:40
8:05 AM PDT
9:25
1:45 PM PDT
1:50
3:22 AM PDT
6:25
Aug 14, 2023
17:58
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
San Francisco struggles with downtown recovery
San Francisco struggles with downtown recovery
Why the Fed could eventually cut interest rates again
Why the Fed could eventually cut interest rates again
For animal shelters, higher temperatures mean higher volume and higher stress
My Economy
For animal shelters, higher temperatures mean higher volume and higher stress
Cars: Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em
Cars: Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em