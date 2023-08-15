When will the Federal Reserve start cutting interest rates?
The Fed has been raising rates for well over a year. Today, a look at what would make it reverse course. Plus, mmm, a cold beer ... made from recycled wastewater?
Segments From this episode
Americans continue to spend — even as credit card and student loan payments loom
The July retail sales report found that Americans are spending more than last year in most categories. Will that be a problem?
Cars: Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em
Affordability has broken down, but the costs of not having your own vehicle are even higher for many. Marin Cogan of Vox explains.
Some restaurateurs are struggling despite food service sales growth
While takeout, delivery and drive-thru sales are above pre-pandemic levels, on-site dining remains down.
Music from the episode
Seven Light Years RJD2
Murder to the Mind Tash Sultana
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
Summertime Magic Zikomo
Mind is Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Adult Acid Thee oh Sees
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer