Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
When the government has to play catch-up in the bond market
Jun 1, 2023

When the government has to play catch-up in the bond market

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Congress reaching a deal on the debt limit wouldn't end the stress on the Treasury Department. And an empty college campus may be transformed into a luxury resort.

Segments From this episode

Fewer people are leaving their jobs. What's that mean for the economy?

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 1, 2023
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover report for April showed that the quits rate has dropped back to average levels in 2019.
U.S. unemployment claims rose slightly last week and the quits rate declined in April, suggesting a softer labor market.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Are we expected to tip robots now?

by Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Jun 1, 2023
Replacing face-to-face service interactions with automation could change American tipping culture.
A loss of face-to-face tipped interactions, often replaced by self-checkout or automated transactions, could change our culture of tipping.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

EU regulation of AI may yet impact U.S. consumers

by Matt Levin
Jun 1, 2023
U.S. companies that have to comply with European Union rules see the benefits of using one standard for both places.
From left, Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission; Antony Blinken, U.S. secretary of state; Margrethe Vestager, European Commission; Gina Raimondo, U.S. secretary of commerce; and Katherine Tai, U.S. trade representative, in Sweden on Wednesday to discuss AI regulation.
Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As enrollments dwindle and colleges close, towns hope developers will revive abandoned campuses

by Henry Epp
Jun 1, 2023
It isn't easy to find buyers for typical cinder-block campus buildings.
Southern Vermont College called this mansion in Bennington, Vermont home for 40 years, until it closed in 2019. Now, a real estate developer wants to turn it into a luxury resort.
Henry Epp/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Little Push Mocky, Liliana Andrade
Atomized Andrew Bird
Cosmic Sans Cory Wong, Tom Misch
Flutter Mocky
Breaking Your Silence Generationals

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:23 PM PDT
27:11
10:00 AM PDT
28:34
1:35 PM PDT
1:50
7:24 AM PDT
9:56
3:00 AM PDT
11:03
May 31, 2023
19:36
May 30, 2023
19:06
Inside the push to criminalize homelessness
Finding Your Place
Inside the push to criminalize homelessness
Wage increases haven't really boosted inflation, new Fed research says
Wage increases haven't really boosted inflation, new Fed research says
Film and TV choreographers are organizing their own union
Film and TV choreographers are organizing their own union
What we know about social media's effects on kids
Marketplace Tech
What we know about social media's effects on kids