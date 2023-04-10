The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

When “add to cart” actually costs you less
Apr 10, 2023

When “add to cart” actually costs you less

Weedezign/Getty Images
While prices for online goods are falling, inflation for services will likely be stickier. Plus, a growing market to help people "age in place."

Segments From this episode

Some welcome inflation news: Prices for goods online are falling

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 10, 2023
It's not inflation slowing, it's actual prices falling.
The price — and demand — for electronics like PCs has dipped substantially since the start of the pandemic.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Restaurant, retail recoveries diverge in downtown Boston

by Samantha Fields
Apr 10, 2023
Downtown Boston has more restaurants and bars now than it did before the pandemic. Retail stores, meanwhile, are still struggling.
There are about twice as many retail vacancies in downtown Boston now as there were before the pandemic started, says Michael Nichols, president of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District.
Samantha Fields/Marketplace
How ride-hail companies use data to pay drivers less

by Kai Ryssdal and Livi Burdette
Apr 10, 2023
Uber and Lyft drivers receive personalized wages based on data the companies collect about them, according to a new legal study.
A protest against California's Proposition 22 in December. One effect of the law is that ride-hail drivers are not entitled to a guaranteed minimum wage.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Immigration is slowly increasing after a stark pandemic drop

by Savannah Maher
Apr 10, 2023
Here's what that could mean for the labor market — and inflation.
Above, a U.S. naturalization ceremony in Boston on Jan. 5. An uptick in the number of immigrants could help ease persistent labor shortages.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

Why “aging in place” is a growth industry

by Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 10, 2023
As members of the baby boom generation approach or reach their elderly years, more homes will need to be modified to accommodate them.
By 2030, every baby boomer will be at least 65 years old. That's likely to drive demand for certified aging in place specialists and products to support seniors' needs.
Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

