When “add to cart” actually costs you less
While prices for online goods are falling, inflation for services will likely be stickier. Plus, a growing market to help people "age in place."
Segments From this episode
Some welcome inflation news: Prices for goods online are falling
It's not inflation slowing, it's actual prices falling.
Restaurant, retail recoveries diverge in downtown Boston
Downtown Boston has more restaurants and bars now than it did before the pandemic. Retail stores, meanwhile, are still struggling.
How ride-hail companies use data to pay drivers less
Uber and Lyft drivers receive personalized wages based on data the companies collect about them, according to a new legal study.
Immigration is slowly increasing after a stark pandemic drop
Here's what that could mean for the labor market — and inflation.
Why “aging in place” is a growth industry
As members of the baby boom generation approach or reach their elderly years, more homes will need to be modified to accommodate them.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer