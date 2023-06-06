Finding Your PlaceRaising the Debt CeilingThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

What’s behind the SEC’s crypto lawsuits?
Jun 6, 2023

What’s behind the SEC’s crypto lawsuits?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued two crypto exchanges, Coinbase and Binance, and the outcomes could have far-reaching effects. Then, will birdwatchers flock to Colombia?

Segments From this episode

What's behind the SEC lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 6, 2023
Are cryptocurrencies securities like stocks and bonds? There isn't consensus, but the answer would make a huge difference to the crypto industry.
The SEC is accusing crypto exchange Coinbase of trading cryptocurrencies that the agency says should be registered as securities.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Following IPO wave, startups' stock sales have slowed to a trickle

by Henry Epp
Jun 6, 2023
The IPO window is closed, the pros say, amid high interest rates and recession fears. But it will be back, they add.
The Cava restaurant chain is planning to sell shares to the public, a move that's less popular than it used to be.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Is birding tourism in Colombia finally ready to take flight?

by Stan Alcorn
Jun 6, 2023
There are more bird species in the country than any other in the world. And post-pandemic, Colombia hopes more bird-watchers will visit.
The Andean motmot is a beautiful and relatively common bird in Colombia.
Stan Alcorn
James Beard Award win spotlights Native cuisine for second year in a row

by Savannah Maher
Jun 6, 2023
Best Chef: Northeast winner Sherry Pocknett, a Mashpee Wampanoag tribal citizen, is part of a wave of Native chefs and restaurateurs proving there’s a market for Indigenous cuisines.
Sherry Pocknett, owner of Sly Fox Den restaurant in Rhode Island, won the Best Chef: Northeast at Monday's James Beard Awards ceremony.
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation
Immigrant women are increasingly running their own businesses

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 6, 2023
Roughly 11% of immigrant women are entrepreneurs, according to the American Immigration Council.
Ummehaani Karimjee began her flower design business Beginnings by UK after building up clientele through her religious community.
Elizabeth Trovall/Marketplace
My Economy

A Wichita parking lot owner finds a new strategy in online reservations

by Richard Cunningham
Jun 6, 2023
"The event parking business was not very great during the pandemic," says Bruce Rowley. "In fact, it was a complete flatline."
"Initially, we were really selling just convenience,” says Bruce Rowley of online parking reservations. “What we found is people were basically paying for certainty. "
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

