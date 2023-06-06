What’s behind the SEC’s crypto lawsuits?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued two crypto exchanges, Coinbase and Binance, and the outcomes could have far-reaching effects. Then, will birdwatchers flock to Colombia?
Segments From this episode
What's behind the SEC lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance?
Are cryptocurrencies securities like stocks and bonds? There isn't consensus, but the answer would make a huge difference to the crypto industry.
Following IPO wave, startups' stock sales have slowed to a trickle
The IPO window is closed, the pros say, amid high interest rates and recession fears. But it will be back, they add.
Is birding tourism in Colombia finally ready to take flight?
There are more bird species in the country than any other in the world. And post-pandemic, Colombia hopes more bird-watchers will visit.
James Beard Award win spotlights Native cuisine for second year in a row
Best Chef: Northeast winner Sherry Pocknett, a Mashpee Wampanoag tribal citizen, is part of a wave of Native chefs and restaurateurs proving there’s a market for Indigenous cuisines.
Immigrant women are increasingly running their own businesses
Roughly 11% of immigrant women are entrepreneurs, according to the American Immigration Council.
A Wichita parking lot owner finds a new strategy in online reservations
"The event parking business was not very great during the pandemic," says Bruce Rowley. "In fact, it was a complete flatline."
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer