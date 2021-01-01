Jan 1, 2021
What we might see in the new year
On today's show: A look at how more COVID-19 relief might play out in 2021. Plus, Texas food banks say they could be short millions of pounds of food.
The Weekly Wrap: new year, same problems
"Marketplace" host Reema Khrais talks to the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and journalist David Gura about the impacts of the relief bill on the economy and what it means for the year to come.
Congress lets paid sick, family and medical leave mandate expire
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act required many employers to offer COVID-related paid sick and family leave. Not anymore.
Texas food banks say they could be short millions of pounds of food in early 2021
At a time of unprecedented need, a state program that provides fresh produce to food banks saw its funding cut.
Oil drilling bids for Alaskan wildlife refuge expected to be meager
Oil giants are expected to sit out the bidding, which would mean low lease prices and measly royalties for the government.
Is lithium-ion the best way to power a renewable energy future?
Researchers are looking for alternative technologies that could offer safer, greener solutions.
