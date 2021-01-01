How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

What we might see in the new year
Jan 1, 2021

What we might see in the new year

On today's show: A look at how more COVID-19 relief might play out in 2021. Plus, Texas food banks say they could be short millions of pounds of food.

The Weekly Wrap: new year, same problems

"Marketplace" host Reema Khrais talks to the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and journalist David Gura about the impacts of the relief bill on the economy and what it means for the year to come.
COVID-19

Congress lets paid sick, family and medical leave mandate expire

by Samantha Fields
Jan 1, 2021
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act required many employers to offer COVID-related paid sick and family leave. Not anymore.
A medical worker administers a coronavirus test at a drive-thru site in Washington, D.C., last year.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Texas food banks say they could be short millions of pounds of food in early 2021

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 1, 2021
At a time of unprecedented need, a state program that provides fresh produce to food banks saw its funding cut.
Cars line up outside Houston's NRG Stadium to pick up boxes of food from the Houston Food Bank during the holiday season.
Courtesy of the Houston Food Bank
Oil drilling bids for Alaskan wildlife refuge expected to be meager

by Scott Tong
Jan 1, 2021
Oil giants are expected to sit out the bidding, which would mean low lease prices and measly royalties for the government.
Native American leaders hold signs against drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge outside the U.S. Capitol in 2018.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Is lithium-ion the best way to power a renewable energy future?

by Noah Glick
Jan 1, 2021
Researchers are looking for alternative technologies that could offer safer, greener solutions.
Panasonic lithium-ion batteries for vehicles are displayed at a convention in 2018. The element is widely used to power cars and devices.
David Becker/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Vice Yard Orgone
Blue Monday Pete Rock
Occasional Magic Yppah
The Game Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Tail Chaser Gitkin
I Feel It Coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
