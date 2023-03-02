Treasury Secretary Yellen on Ukraine, inflation and the debt ceiling
Today, Treasury chief Janet Yellen joined "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal to discuss global and domestic economic concerns. Plus, the shifting definition of "discretionary" spending.
Yellen: "Progress on inflation is not going to be a straight line"
The Treasury secretary says "people don't need to lose their jobs" to cool down the labor market.
The bond market yield curve is inverted — which some economists think foreshadows a downturn
The yield for a two-year note is roughly a whole percentage point higher than the yield on the 10-year Treasury right now. And that often precedes a recession.
Amid persistent inflation, just what is "discretionary" spending?
Retailers’ financial results show weaker spending on nonnecessities like electronics. Here's where consumers are pulling back.
