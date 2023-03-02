A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Treasury Secretary Yellen on Ukraine, inflation and the debt ceiling
Mar 2, 2023

Treasury Secretary Yellen on Ukraine, inflation and the debt ceiling

Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images
Today, Treasury chief Janet Yellen joined "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal to discuss global and domestic economic concerns. Plus, the shifting definition of "discretionary" spending.

Segments From this episode

Yellen: "Progress on inflation is not going to be a straight line"

by Kai Ryssdal , Andie Corban and Sarah Leeson
Mar 2, 2023
The Treasury secretary says "people don't need to lose their jobs" to cool down the labor market.
"There's a great sense of community but an enormous amount of trauma that everyone in Ukraine is experiencing," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says. Above, Yellen at a school in Kyiv earlier this week.
Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images
The bond market yield curve is inverted — which some economists think foreshadows a downturn

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 2, 2023
The yield for a two-year note is roughly a whole percentage point higher than the yield on the 10-year Treasury right now. And that often precedes a recession.
A 10-year bond theoretically locks up your money for 10 years in exchange for some yield or other. But its worth depends on the what the future looks like with inflation, interest rates and the economy.
VallarieE/Getty Images
Amid persistent inflation, just what is "discretionary" spending?

by Savannah Maher
Mar 2, 2023
Retailers’ financial results show weaker spending on nonnecessities like electronics. Here's where consumers are pulling back.
As consumers tighten their purse strings, expenses like takeout and dining out may be on the chopping block.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Headlines DJ Premier
The Cup Stacker Vulfpeck
Sound is Vibration Atmosphere
The Bridege Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
1 Thing Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

