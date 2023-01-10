Adventures in HousingHow We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Those sanctions on Russian oil seem to be working
Jan 10, 2023

Those sanctions on Russian oil seem to be working

Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty IMages
Russia’s primary export grade of crude oil is trading at less than half the global benchmark price, thanks to a price cap and European embargo. Plus, the impact of Disney's in-office plans.

Segments From this episode

Sanctions designed to keep the price of Russian oil low seem to be working

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 10, 2023
Whether they $60 a barrel price cap will continue to work in the long run is an open question though.
Russian oil is trading at prices well below those of oil from other countries after the implementation of oil price caps. Above, a refinery on the outskirts of Moscow.
Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images
Disney will soon require workers to be in-office four days a week

by Matt Levin
Jan 10, 2023
In a note to employees, CEO Bob Iger said, "in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the the ability to connect, observe and create with peers."
Disney competitors may follow the company's decision to require workers be in-office four days a week, or use their remote work flexibility as a recruitment tool.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Biden student loan plan would let borrowers pay less, get forgiveness faster

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 10, 2023
People who borrowed less than $12,000 for undergrad schooling could have debt forgiven after making regular payments for a decade.
Under the regulations, people who borrowed less than $12,000 for their undergraduate education could receive debt forgiveness after making regular payments for a decade.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Food-insecure households spend more on health care

by Samantha Fields
Jan 10, 2023
People who struggle to afford food have 20% higher health care costs than those who don't, partly the result of a cheaper, less healthy diet, a study finds.
Some doctors prescribe fruits and vegetables to boost patient health.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
When Republicans want to defund the (tax) police

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell about how the new Republican leadership in the House affects the IRS funding and other economic policy.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

