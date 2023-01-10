Those sanctions on Russian oil seem to be working
Russia’s primary export grade of crude oil is trading at less than half the global benchmark price, thanks to a price cap and European embargo. Plus, the impact of Disney's in-office plans.
Segments From this episode
Sanctions designed to keep the price of Russian oil low seem to be working
Whether they $60 a barrel price cap will continue to work in the long run is an open question though.
Disney will soon require workers to be in-office four days a week
In a note to employees, CEO Bob Iger said, "in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the the ability to connect, observe and create with peers."
Biden student loan plan would let borrowers pay less, get forgiveness faster
People who borrowed less than $12,000 for undergrad schooling could have debt forgiven after making regular payments for a decade.
Food-insecure households spend more on health care
People who struggle to afford food have 20% higher health care costs than those who don't, partly the result of a cheaper, less healthy diet, a study finds.
When Republicans want to defund the (tax) police
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell about how the new Republican leadership in the House affects the IRS funding and other economic policy.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer