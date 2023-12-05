Financially InclinedMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

The ghosts of debt ceilings past
Dec 5, 2023

The ghosts of debt ceilings past

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Congress fights over the debt ceiling on a regular basis — but the consequences are more than background noise. Plus, nonprofit theaters are in an economic crisis.

Segments From this episode

What did the October JOLTS report tell us?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Regional theater is the "engine" behind much of arts and entertainment. It's also in crisis.

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Dec 5, 2023
A California theater head discusses the difficult economics of the industry. "This is our moment to rethink what we're doing," he says.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal at the Pasadena Playhouse with Danny Feldman, the venue's producing artistic director.
Sean McHenry/Marketplace
Criticism, crashes, and crises: Revisiting three ghosts of debt ceiling battles past

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Dec 5, 2023
There have been about 80 debt ceiling battles since 1960. But those decades of drama have never led to an actual default.
The National Debt Clock shows the increasing U.S. debt, near an IRS office in New York City. When this photo was taken, on July 26, 2011, Congress was one week away from a debt ceiling deadline.
Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Heartbeats The Knife
Sunrise 'In The Heights' Original Broadway Company, Christopher Jackson, Mandy Gonzalez
Epic III ("They danced...") Hadestown Original Broadway Band, Anais Mitchell
Low Season Poolside

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

