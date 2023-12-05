The ghosts of debt ceilings past
Congress fights over the debt ceiling on a regular basis — but the consequences are more than background noise. Plus, nonprofit theaters are in an economic crisis.
Segments From this episode
What did the October JOLTS report tell us?
Regional theater is the "engine" behind much of arts and entertainment. It's also in crisis.
A California theater head discusses the difficult economics of the industry. "This is our moment to rethink what we're doing," he says.
Criticism, crashes, and crises: Revisiting three ghosts of debt ceiling battles past
There have been about 80 debt ceiling battles since 1960. But those decades of drama have never led to an actual default.
