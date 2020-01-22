Jan 22, 2020
The business of TV in 2020
A conversation with AMC President Sarah Barnett. Plus, the latest on auto tariffs, Boeing and Venezuelan refugees in Chile.
Stories From this episode
Netflix's "The Witcher" is a hit — according to Netflix
Seventy-six million Netflix accounts have watched Henry Cavill and his dimpled chin fight monsters — for at least the first two minutes.
Trump administration doubles down on threat to impose auto tariffs
If implemented, the tariffs will hurt American workers — and consumers.
Music from the episode
Huron River Drive Shigeto
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
Som transparents El Petit De Cal Eril
Notion Tash Sultana
Kamikaze MØ
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer