Marketplace

The business of TV in 2020

Jan 22, 2020
Latest Episodes

Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Morning Report
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Morning Report

The business of TV in 2020
Jan 22, 2020

The business of TV in 2020

A conversation with AMC President Sarah Barnett. Plus, the latest on auto tariffs, Boeing and Venezuelan refugees in Chile.

Stories From this episode

Netflix's "The Witcher" is a hit — according to Netflix

by Jasmine Garsd Jan 22, 2020
Seventy-six million Netflix accounts have watched Henry Cavill and his dimpled chin fight monsters — for at least the first two minutes.
Producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and actors Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra at the photocall for Netflix's "The Witcher" at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Dec. 3.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Trump administration doubles down on threat to impose auto tariffs

by Andy Uhler Jan 22, 2020
If implemented, the tariffs will hurt American workers — and consumers.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Huron River Drive Shigeto
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
Som transparents El Petit De Cal Eril
Notion Tash Sultana
Kamikaze

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
Thanks to our sponsors