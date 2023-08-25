Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Remember the $5 footlong? Thank behavioral economics.
Aug 25, 2023

Remember the $5 footlong? Thank behavioral economics.

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images
Today, we explore the forces that shape what we think things should cost. Also: potential nails in the coffin of cable TV.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

At the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a (longer) version of a speech we’ve heard time and time again. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal discusses with ADP’s Nela Richardson and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy.

Decreasing inflation by a final percentage point may be the hardest challenge for the Fed

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 25, 2023
Here's why the last part of getting to that 2% inflation target might be like trying to lose that last 10 pounds.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium is televised on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
News and live sports have kept cable TV alive. That might not last much longer.

by Henry Epp
Aug 25, 2023
CNN and ESPN are looking at more streaming in their futures.
CNN is planning to stream its top shows in real time on Max, formerly known as HBO Max.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
U.S. needs to invest in training, recruiting to expand semiconductor workforce

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 25, 2023
The industry forecasts a sizable shortage by 2030. Some organizations are trying to attract youngsters to the field and providing internships.
Workers in a semiconductor plant in France. As the U.S. tries to shore up domestic chip production, it will need to invest in training.
Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images
Remember the $5 footlong? The behavioral economics behind "reference prices"

by Matt Levin
Aug 25, 2023
Our gut instincts as consumers shape our perceptions of inflation.
A man looks at posters in a Subway shop in August 2003, home of the famously referential $5 footlong.
Stephen Chernin/Getty Images
Music from the episode

When the Night is Over Lord Huron
Dear to Me Electric Guest
Favorite Song Sinkane
Look What I've Done Maverick Sabre
Busy Earnin' Jungle
Someday The Strokes

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer

