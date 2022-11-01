How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Not quite what the Fed’s looking for
Nov 1, 2022

Not quite what the Fed's looking for

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The Federal Reserve has been hoping for a cooling labor market, but new data shows an uptick in job openings for September. Also, Day 2 of mapping our economy from Buffalo, New York.

Segments From this episode

US job openings increased in September

by Matt Levin
Nov 1, 2022
The number hit 10.7 million, higher than last month and higher than expected.
Tuesday's JOLTS report shows an uptick in open jobs for September.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Rebooting a multibillion-dollar business after tens of thousands of layoffs

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Nov 1, 2022
Jerry and Lou Jacobs, co-CEOs of global hospitality company Delaware North, say inflation is a bigger concern than labor right now.
Jerry, left, and Lou Jacobs are co-CEOs of Buffalo-based company Delaware North. Inflation requires the business to be agile and flexible, Lou Jacobs says.
Brandon Watson
My Economy

How a pandemic layoff and career pivot made this Buffalonian "the happiest I've ever been"

by Andie Corban
Nov 1, 2022
A few months into the pandemic, Sam Heansel was laid off from her graphic design job. She's been working at a pet store for two years.
Sam Heansel during her shift at Elmwood Pet Supplies.
Brandon Watson
Auto industry's transition to electric is changing its approach to staffing

by Lily Jamali
Nov 1, 2022
Analysts say rightsizing is part of a bigger shift playing out in the auto industry.
Ford decided to offer "underperforming" white-collar workers the option of undergoing a special review process or leaving with severance.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
My Economy

At a historic Buffalo, NY, inn, fair wages mean there's no such thing as a labor shortage

by Andie Corban
Nov 1, 2022
Joseph Lettieri, co-owner and operator of InnBuffalo off Elmwood, almost sold the hotel in 2020. Now, it's the busiest it's ever been.
InnBuffalo Off Elmwood co-owner Joseph Lettieri said business is the busiest it's ever been.
Courtesy Ellen Carlstrom
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

