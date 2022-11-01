Not quite what the Fed’s looking for
The Federal Reserve has been hoping for a cooling labor market, but new data shows an uptick in job openings for September. Also, Day 2 of mapping our economy from Buffalo, New York.
Segments From this episode
US job openings increased in September
The number hit 10.7 million, higher than last month and higher than expected.
Rebooting a multibillion-dollar business after tens of thousands of layoffs
Jerry and Lou Jacobs, co-CEOs of global hospitality company Delaware North, say inflation is a bigger concern than labor right now.
How a pandemic layoff and career pivot made this Buffalonian "the happiest I've ever been"
A few months into the pandemic, Sam Heansel was laid off from her graphic design job. She's been working at a pet store for two years.
Auto industry's transition to electric is changing its approach to staffing
Analysts say rightsizing is part of a bigger shift playing out in the auto industry.
At a historic Buffalo, NY, inn, fair wages mean there's no such thing as a labor shortage
Joseph Lettieri, co-owner and operator of InnBuffalo off Elmwood, almost sold the hotel in 2020. Now, it's the busiest it's ever been.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer