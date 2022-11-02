How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Not a matter of “when” but “how high?”
Nov 2, 2022

Not a matter of “when” but “how high?”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
We delve into the key questions on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's mind as the central bank continues to raise interest rates. Then, reflections on the lessons we've learned in Buffalo, New York.

Segments From this episode

The key questions on Jay Powell's mind

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal breaks down the latest news from the Federal Reserve, which announced a .75-point interest rate hike as the central bank continues to fight inflation.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

What's with all the hiring?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 2, 2022
Employers keep looking for workers to meet consumer demand, though there are signs the labor market may cool down.
"Most of what I hear from employers is that they're struggling to find talent," said Amber Clayton with the Society for Human Resource Management.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Outlook cools for global shipping demand

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 2, 2022
Softening demand and high inventories are to blame.
Shipping company Maersk expects demand for shipping containers to dip between 2% and 4% this year.
John Thys/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

On Buffalo’s east side, inflation intensifies the daily struggle to buy food

by Kai Ryssdal , Nela Richardson and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 2, 2022
“I have to get less food,” one shopper said. “So I plan very carefully with my food stamps.”
Shoppers at a mobile farmers market in east Buffalo, New York, where many residents struggle with access to grocery stores.
Brandon Watson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What we found in Buffalo, NY: Courage, innovation and a larger story behind the data

by Kai Ryssdal and Nela Richardson
Nov 2, 2022
“This was the first time I saw the data match to a human experience,” says Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist.
Nela Richardson, ADP chief economist, talks with "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal inside Taste of Soul, a restaurant in Buffalo, New York. “I think there's a detachment between the number, the data, and the people who those numbers represent,” Richardson says.
Brandon Watson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:45 PM PDT
16:55
4:06 PM PDT
28:02
2:01 PM PDT
1:50
8:07 AM PDT
7:39
2:42 AM PDT
7:03
Oct 27, 2022
44:27
3:00 AM PDT
33:21
What we found in Buffalo, NY: Courage, innovation and a larger story behind the data
What we found in Buffalo, NY: Courage, innovation and a larger story behind the data
What's with all the hiring?
What's with all the hiring?
This year, holiday ads speak to economic uncertainty
Economic Pulse
This year, holiday ads speak to economic uncertainty
How home appraisal methods can end up perpetuating racial inequality
How home appraisal methods can end up perpetuating racial inequality