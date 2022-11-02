Not a matter of “when” but “how high?”
We delve into the key questions on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's mind as the central bank continues to raise interest rates. Then, reflections on the lessons we've learned in Buffalo, New York.
The key questions on Jay Powell's mind
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal breaks down the latest news from the Federal Reserve, which announced a .75-point interest rate hike as the central bank continues to fight inflation.
What's with all the hiring?
Employers keep looking for workers to meet consumer demand, though there are signs the labor market may cool down.
Outlook cools for global shipping demand
Softening demand and high inventories are to blame.
On Buffalo’s east side, inflation intensifies the daily struggle to buy food
“I have to get less food,” one shopper said. “So I plan very carefully with my food stamps.”
What we found in Buffalo, NY: Courage, innovation and a larger story behind the data
“This was the first time I saw the data match to a human experience,” says Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist.
