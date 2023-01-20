Is it time for the Fed to slow interest rate hikes?
That question will be top of mind at the Federal Reserve's next meeting on Feb. 1. Plus, where did the debt ceiling come from?
Segments From this episode
Should the Federal Reserve slow interest rate hikes?
We don’t yet know if the Fed's rate hikes have fully shown up in the economy. That could take many months.
The origin of the U.S. debt ceiling
The U.S. government hit its debt ceiling Thursday and must raise the debt limit to avoid defaulting. How did we get here?
Helium's been rising — in price — and it's bringing businesses down
High helium prices, driven by shortages, played a role in Party City's bankruptcy. Here's what it means for businesses that rely on balloons.
How a Buffalo business weathered a record-breaking storm
Inventory loss “could have been a lot worse,” said Johanna Dominguez of Put a Plant on It. But merchants suffered as shoppers stayed home.
Harvard Medical School is the latest institution to opt out of U.S. News rankings
Harvard Med joins a number of prestigious schools boycotting the rankings, saying education is too complex to be ranked numerically.
Esports have exploded, but the profits haven't followed
Over the past decade, esports have grown to a point where events sell out NBA stadiums. But as popularity has boomed, esports leagues still face major business barriers.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer