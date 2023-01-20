Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Is it time for the Fed to slow interest rate hikes?
Jan 19, 2023

Alex Wong/Getty Images
That question will be top of mind at the Federal Reserve's next meeting on Feb. 1. Plus, where did the debt ceiling come from?

Segments From this episode

Should the Federal Reserve slow interest rate hikes?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 19, 2023
We don’t yet know if the Fed's rate hikes have fully shown up in the economy. That could take many months.
For now, markets are assuming the Federal Reserve will ease up on rate hikes at its next meeting on Feb. 1.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The origin of the U.S. debt ceiling

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 19, 2023
The U.S. government hit its debt ceiling Thursday and must raise the debt limit to avoid defaulting. How did we get here?
With the debt ceiling reached, the Treasury must start using "extraordinary measures" to avert a default.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Helium's been rising — in price — and it's bringing businesses down

by Matt Levin
Jan 19, 2023
High helium prices, driven by shortages, played a role in Party City's bankruptcy. Here's what it means for businesses that rely on balloons.
Party City recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with the high cost of helium partly to blame.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
How a Buffalo business weathered a record-breaking storm

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 19, 2023
Inventory loss “could have been a lot worse,” said Johanna Dominguez of Put a Plant on It. But merchants suffered as shoppers stayed home.
Vehicles sit buried in snow and abandoned in downtown Buffalo, New York, the day after Christmas. The storm's cost surpassed $1 billion.
Joed Viera/AFP via Getty Images
Harvard Medical School is the latest institution to opt out of U.S. News rankings

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 19, 2023
Harvard Med joins a number of prestigious schools boycotting the rankings, saying education is too complex to be ranked numerically.
A gate at Harvard Yard. This week, Harvard Medical School joined other prestigious institutions that have chosen to leave U.S. News & World Report's ranking system.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Esports have exploded, but the profits haven't followed

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Jan 19, 2023
Over the past decade, esports have grown to a point where events sell out NBA stadiums. But as popularity has boomed, esports leagues still face major business barriers.
The League of Legends World Championship at San Francisco's Chase Center in November 2022.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

