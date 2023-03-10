How Silicon Valley Bank failed
Today, we'll take a closer look at the first FDIC-backed bank failure since 2020. Plus, luxury office buildings face a hard time.
Segments From this episode
How Silicon Valley Bank failed
The swift and chaotic failure of SVB left CEOs and investors unable to access their money. Should we be worried about contagion?
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times about this week’s jobs report and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony.
February's rising unemployment rate is actually a positive sign, economists say
Growth in the number of people looking for work means the unemployment rate is rising for the right reasons, one economist says.
Has Europe’s highest court made it harder to sanction the assets of Russian oligarchs?
Anti-money-laundering campaigners say that a recent decision by the European Court of Justice is a blow against financial transparency.
Who still wants a "trophy building"?
The market for skyscrapers with great views and lush amenities is softening.
New location means smarter budgeting for Michigan retailer
Annie Lang-Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie, just signed the lease on a new location, hoping to expand her product offerings.
