How Silicon Valley Bank failed
Mar 10, 2023

How Silicon Valley Bank failed

Noah Berger/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we'll take a closer look at the first FDIC-backed bank failure since 2020. Plus, luxury office buildings face a hard time.

Segments From this episode

How Silicon Valley Bank failed

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 10, 2023
The swift and chaotic failure of SVB left CEOs and investors unable to access their money. Should we be worried about contagion?
People line up outside the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank headquarters Friday in Santa Clara, California. With venture capitalists' accounts dwindling and its bond assets losing value, SVB suffered.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times about this week’s jobs report and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony.
February's rising unemployment rate is actually a positive sign, economists say

by Lily Jamali
Mar 10, 2023
Growth in the number of people looking for work means the unemployment rate is rising for the right reasons, one economist says.
"People think this is a good time to be searching for a job," said Gus Faucher of PNC Financial Services Group.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A Year of War

Has Europe’s highest court made it harder to sanction the assets of Russian oligarchs?

by Stephen Beard
Mar 10, 2023
Anti-money-laundering campaigners say that a recent decision by the European Court of Justice is a blow against financial transparency.
The European Court of Justice, seen above in Luxembourg, recently ruled against a series of registers of true ownership, which are designed to prevent wealthy individuals from hiding their assets.
John Thys/AFP via Getty Images
Who still wants a "trophy building"?

by Matt Levin
Mar 10, 2023
The market for skyscrapers with great views and lush amenities is softening.
Office spaces with amenities like rooftop terraces and kombucha on tap may be on the chopping block for companies trying to rein in costs.
Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images
New location means smarter budgeting for Michigan retailer

by Nicholas Guiang
Mar 10, 2023
Annie Lang-Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie, just signed the lease on a new location, hoping to expand her product offerings.
As Wild Lettie expands to three stores, there is a lot of work to do to set up shop.
Courtesy Annie Lang Hartman
Music from the episode

It's Not Me Arthur Benson
About Damn Time Lizzo
Coconut Mall (from Mario Kart) Arcade Player
Touching Realness K-DEF
Wannabe Spice Girls
Ending Credits from Super Mario World The Noble Demon

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Raising the Debt Ceiling
