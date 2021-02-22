The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

How making federal jobless benefits automatic would work
Feb 22, 2021

How making federal jobless benefits automatic would work

On today's show: Some policymakers want to make benefits an "automatic stabilizer." Plus, how your fitness tracker could detect COVID-19 before a test.

Segments From this episode

Kai Explains

What if jobless benefit boosts didn't need congressional approval?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Feb 22, 2021
Throughout the pandemic, federal unemployment benefits have had expiration dates. Some economists think there's a better way.
President Joe Biden discussing his administration's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation.
Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images
COVID-19

London’s East End struggles inside the “COVID Triangle"

by Stephen Beard
Feb 22, 2021
The East End's suffering in the pandemic is analogous to its experience during World War II's Blitz, stirring solidarity.
Communities in the East End have come together with a solidarity comparable to the Blitz spirit of World War II.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lush Four Tet
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Motherboard Daft Punk
The Flower Called Nowhere Stereolab
Jetty Tycho
Not Dead Yet Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
