Feb 22, 2021
How making federal jobless benefits automatic would work
On today's show: Some policymakers want to make benefits an "automatic stabilizer." Plus, how your fitness tracker could detect COVID-19 before a test.
Segments From this episode
What if jobless benefit boosts didn't need congressional approval?
Throughout the pandemic, federal unemployment benefits have had expiration dates. Some economists think there's a better way.
London’s East End struggles inside the “COVID Triangle"
The East End's suffering in the pandemic is analogous to its experience during World War II's Blitz, stirring solidarity.
Music from the episode
Lush Four Tet
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Motherboard Daft Punk
The Flower Called Nowhere Stereolab
Jetty Tycho
Not Dead Yet Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer