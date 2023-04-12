The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

How high mortgage rates impact the cost of rent
Apr 11, 2023

How high mortgage rates impact the cost of rent

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Add high home mortgage rates to tight housing supply and what do you get? Higher rents. Plus, a closer look at the growing popularity of electric vehicles.

Segments From this episode

What high mortgage rates have to do with your rent

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 11, 2023
Rising mortgage rates have kept would-be buyers renting — straining the supply of available apartments and pushing prices up.
Despite slowing rent inflation, high mortgage rates are keeping some would-be homebuyers in apartments — which can increase competition and boost the cost of rent.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

Why we're paying extra attention to senior loan officers right now

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Apr 11, 2023
The recent banking turmoil could further tighten credit conditions and slow down the economy.
Kent Belasco of Marquette University believes the recent bank failures are isolated, but "it does have an impact on the banking industry as a whole."
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Why streaming networks love a good background show

by Matt Levin
Apr 11, 2023
The ambient streaming library is meant to keep you from unsubscribing when the prestige dramas end, says Charles Schreger of NYU.
Ambient streaming: TV shows you tune out, but somehow make our caveman brains feel connected to others.
Mauricio Graiki/Getty Images
Next car may be electric, about 4 in 10 people say in poll

by Samantha Fields
Apr 11, 2023
Saving money on gas is the main reason they would buy an EV, according to experts. But cost is still a deterrent.
New battery requirements could prevent some EVs from qualifying for the full tax credit offered by the federal government, says Leah Stokes at UC Santa Barbara.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Climate change is making spring pothole season worse, stretching local government budgets

by Henry Epp
Apr 11, 2023
Filling them is a short-term fix.
Justin Benjamin, a crew leader with the public works department in Winooski, Vermont, tamps asphalt into a pothole on East Spring Street.
Henry Epp/Marketplace
Pickleball’s popularity presents equity challenges for city governments

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Apr 11, 2023
For many major cities across the United States, pickleball’s rise in popularity shows equity gaps in infrastructure.
A pickelabll court located in Brooklyn, New York. More than 4.8 million people played the sport in 2021, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Last Fare Little People
19-2000 Gorillaz
Look What I've Done Maverick Sabre
Scenic Drive Poolside
STYLE Tatsuya Maruyama
Younger Seinabo Sey

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

