Sign up for our Marketplace Crash Course today and get an invite to our virtual “office hours” on April 25!
How high mortgage rates impact the cost of rent
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Add high home mortgage rates to tight housing supply and what do you get? Higher rents. Plus, a closer look at the growing popularity of electric vehicles.
Segments From this episode
What high mortgage rates have to do with your rent
Rising mortgage rates have kept would-be buyers renting — straining the supply of available apartments and pushing prices up.
Why we're paying extra attention to senior loan officers right now
The recent banking turmoil could further tighten credit conditions and slow down the economy.
Why streaming networks love a good background show
The ambient streaming library is meant to keep you from unsubscribing when the prestige dramas end, says Charles Schreger of NYU.
Next car may be electric, about 4 in 10 people say in poll
Saving money on gas is the main reason they would buy an EV, according to experts. But cost is still a deterrent.
Climate change is making spring pothole season worse, stretching local government budgets
Filling them is a short-term fix.
Pickleball’s popularity presents equity challenges for city governments
For many major cities across the United States, pickleball’s rise in popularity shows equity gaps in infrastructure.
Music from the episode
Last Fare Little People
19-2000 Gorillaz
Look What I've Done Maverick Sabre
Scenic Drive Poolside
STYLE Tatsuya Maruyama
Younger Seinabo Sey
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer