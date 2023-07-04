Happy 247th birthday, USA! How’s that economy holding up?
What the Fed wants to see in Friday's jobs report, and a formerly enslaved man's legacy of helping to build generational wealth in Tennessee.
Segments From this episode
What the Fed wants to see in the next jobs report
To not be so stubbornly good? "We still see the labor market running very hot,” one economist says.
As hurricanes get more severe, how do insurers calculate risk?
Risks and costs are rising, largely due to climate change, but where the risk hits is key, a veteran "catastrophe modeler" says.
The past, present and future of “Hard Bargain” Tennessee
A historic home in Franklin, Tennessee, serves as a monument to generational sacrifice.
Hiring a cat? This organization can help
Hard Hat Cats places feral cats in breweries, bodegas and other businesses looking for organic pest prevention.
The right to repair movement is gaining steam
New laws in the U.S. and EU give consumers more rights when it comes to fixing their electronics.
