General Motors’ goal? All electric, all the time
We sit down with General Motors CEO Mary Barra to discuss the company's investments in batteries, a new vehicle platform and charging infrastructure.
Segments From this episode
Scaling EVs means skipping "half steps" with hybrids, GM's Mary Barra says
The automaker's CEO says it won't invest in hybrids, but instead focus on batteries, a new vehicle platform and charging infrastructure.
U.S. imports rise in April, but share of goods from China decreases
The share of goods the U.S. imports from China has declined to its lowest level since 2006, as manufacturers and retailers seek to diversify their supply chains.
As Texas uses more renewable power, it bets on batteries to keep the lights on
They help when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing but everyone's AC is on full blast.
