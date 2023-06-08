This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
General Motors’ goal? All electric, all the time
Jun 8, 2023

General Motors’ goal? All electric, all the time

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
We sit down with General Motors CEO Mary Barra to discuss the company's investments in batteries, a new vehicle platform and charging infrastructure.

Segments From this episode

Scaling EVs means skipping "half steps" with hybrids, GM's Mary Barra says

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jun 8, 2023
The automaker's CEO says it won't invest in hybrids, but instead focus on batteries, a new vehicle platform and charging infrastructure.
CEO Mary Barra says GM is focused on the problem of too few charging stations for EVs. "We know it'll be a gating factor if it's not sufficient," she says. Above, she speaks with host Kai Ryssdal at GM's Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan.
Nancy Farghalli/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

U.S. imports rise in April, but share of goods from China decreases

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 8, 2023
The share of goods the U.S. imports from China has declined to its lowest level since 2006, as manufacturers and retailers seek to diversify their supply chains.
China continues to be a big player in the EV space with its patents and lithium supply. Above, a lithium battery manufacturing company in China's Anhui province.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

As Texas uses more renewable power, it bets on batteries to keep the lights on

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 8, 2023
They help when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing but everyone's AC is on full blast.
A wind energy plant in Dawson, Texas. As the state leans into renewable sources of energy, it's also been expanding its battery capacity.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:46 PM PDT
28:14
3:30 PM PDT
20:55
1:40 PM PDT
1:50
10:00 AM PDT
43:51
7:26 AM PDT
8:46
3:12 AM PDT
10:49
May 30, 2023
19:06
Scaling EVs means skipping "half steps" with hybrids, GM's Mary Barra says
Scaling EVs means skipping "half steps" with hybrids, GM's Mary Barra says
How much less are screenwriters getting paid compared to what they used to? 
How much less are screenwriters getting paid compared to what they used to? 
Financially Inclined: What you need to know before investing in the stock market
Make Me Smart
Financially Inclined: What you need to know before investing in the stock market
More wildfires mean worsening air quality. How do we adapt?
More wildfires mean worsening air quality. How do we adapt?