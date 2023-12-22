Bytes: Week in ReviewMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

Extra to spend, extra to save
Dec 22, 2023

Extra to spend, extra to save

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
That's what consumers have, finally, according to the November PCE. Is it enough to lighten the weight of inflation?

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

Kai talks with the Wall Street Journal’s Amara Omeokwe about this week’s economic news.

Is it RIP for the NFT?

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Dec 22, 2023
After the meteoric rise of NFTs, the fall has hammered the market. Can we call curtains for the digital art market?
A Times Square billboard reads "I hate NFTs!" during the fourth annual NFT.NYC conference in June 2022. Nearly all NFTs are currently worthless.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
With prices falling and incomes rising, consumers get a break in time for Christmas

by Samantha Fields
Dec 22, 2023
The PCE report for November shows that prices fell slightly and disposable personal income rose, along with the savings rate.
Consumers have been sullen about the economy despite the improvement in inflation, but that might be changing.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
This chocolate store makes some New Year's resolutions

by Richard Cunningham

Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean’s Sweets in Portland, talks about her business plans heading into the new year.

Music from the episode

Bloodline Ariana Grande
A Tune For Jack Lemon Jelly
Oh Devil Electric Guest
Ordinary Pleasure Toro y Moi
Orchids Monster Rally

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

