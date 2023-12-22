Extra to spend, extra to save
That's what consumers have, finally, according to the November PCE. Is it enough to lighten the weight of inflation?
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Kai talks with the Wall Street Journal’s Amara Omeokwe about this week’s economic news.
Is it RIP for the NFT?
After the meteoric rise of NFTs, the fall has hammered the market. Can we call curtains for the digital art market?
With prices falling and incomes rising, consumers get a break in time for Christmas
The PCE report for November shows that prices fell slightly and disposable personal income rose, along with the savings rate.
This chocolate store makes some New Year's resolutions
Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean’s Sweets in Portland, talks about her business plans heading into the new year.
