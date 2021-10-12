Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We'll also hear what a flower company CEO learned during COVID and how online ESL teachers are responding to changes in China's tutoring industry.
Segments From this episode
The Great Resignation continues in the U.S. workforce
A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Why this CEO is leaving “money on the table”
“No company wants to say no to growth, but there is another side to that,” said Farmgirl Flowers CEO Christina Stembel.
You do want fries with that: Wendy's and Google bet on drive-thru AI
The deal could include voice-recognition software, mapping apps and other digital tools to improve the drive-thru experience.
American ESL teachers are in limbo after shift in China's tutoring policy
Teachers at one company that's still in business are dealing with financial uncertainty and the thought of lost connections with children.
Music from the episode
Teenage Birdsong Four Tet
French Letter J-Walk
Mirage Toro y Moi
Burning Maggie Rogers
Make It Easy On Yourself Jerry Butler
Mine Forever Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer