Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers
Oct 12, 2021

Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll also hear what a flower company CEO learned during COVID and how online ESL teachers are responding to changes in China's tutoring industry.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

The Great Resignation continues in the U.S. workforce

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 12, 2021
A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Women walk past by a "Now Hiring" sign in Arlington, Virginia, on Aug. 16. The most recent JOLTS report shows a high number of people leaving the workforce across multiple sectors.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why this CEO is leaving “money on the table”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 12, 2021
“No company wants to say no to growth, but there is another side to that,” said Farmgirl Flowers CEO Christina Stembel.
Christina Stembel, who runs Farmgirl Flowers, a direct-to-consumer flower company, said she’s forfeiting growth opportunities this year in an effort to take on less risk.
Courtesy Farmgirl Flowers
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

You do want fries with that: Wendy's and Google bet on drive-thru AI

by Matt Levin
Oct 12, 2021
The deal could include voice-recognition software, mapping apps and other digital tools to improve the drive-thru experience.
Artificial intelligence may be coming to a Wendy's drive-thru near you, thanks to a new pairing with Google Cloud.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

American ESL teachers are in limbo after shift in China's tutoring policy

by Jennifer Pak
Oct 12, 2021
Teachers at one company that's still in business are dealing with financial uncertainty and the thought of lost connections with children.
ESL teacher Kristen Peele during a VIPKid lesson with a student in China. She depends on the income to support her three children.
Courtesy Kristen Peele
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Teenage Birdsong Four Tet
French Letter J-Walk
Mirage Toro y Moi
Burning Maggie Rogers
Make It Easy On Yourself Jerry Butler
Mine Forever Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:50 PM PDT
28:18
7:19 AM PDT
9:07
1:57 PM PDT
1:50
3:00 AM PDT
5:58
Oct 11, 2021
17:59
Oct 11, 2021
1:55
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Nobel Prize Economist David Card on testing Econ 101 theories in the real world
Nobel Prize Economist David Card on testing Econ 101 theories in the real world
Probate court cases rise as people die from COVID without wills
COVID-19
Probate court cases rise as people die from COVID without wills
Profit bumps could aid drugstores' evolution into health care centers
Profit bumps could aid drugstores' evolution into health care centers
Confused by IRS letters saying you made a mistake? You're not alone.
Confused by IRS letters saying you made a mistake? You're not alone.