with Kai Ryssdal

*cues "We're in the Money"*

December 26, 2018

Our retirement savings are looking a little healthier today. The markets rebounded, and after weeks of losses and volatility, we'll have the latest on what's happening on Wall Street. Meanwhile, the partial government shutdown drama continues. We'll talk about the way government data affects the markets and what happens when agencies stop gathering that data. Then: This was a long year for tech. In 2018, we saw security breaches, privacy scandals and congressional hearings. We'll look back at the year’s tech news with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood. Also on today's show, another installment of "How to Be a ..." This time, we'll learn who's responsible for choosing the music in that favorite TV or movie scene of yours from music supervisor Morgan Rhodes.

About the Show

