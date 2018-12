What happens when a company town loses the company

December 06, 2018

General Motors announced it will close plants in Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and a Toronto suburb called Oshawa. On today's show, we'll look at how the local economy there is trying to move past auto manufacturing. But first: everything you need to know about Huawei and the latest U.S.-China trade debacle. Plus: Will Lyft be the first ride-share company to go public?