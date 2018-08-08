Handling a toxic workplace

(U.S. Edition) On Twitter, CEO Elon Musk said he might turn Twitter from a publicly traded company into a private one. We'll look at what exactly Musk would gain from this move. Afterwards, we'll discuss news that the U.S. will impose its latest round of tariffs against China in about two weeks, and then we'll chat with organizational psychologist Karlyn Borysenko about some tips for dealing with horrible bosses. Today's show is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (08/08/2018)