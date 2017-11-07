DownloadDownload

11/07/2017: Here we go again with trickle-down economics

The theory of trickle-down economics has been used to sell tax cuts for the wealthy in the past. But does it really hold water? And rates of homeownership have been increasing despite rising prices in the real estate market. We look into where this seemingly new money is coming from. Plus, Brexit blues continue with dire financial predictions, Disney's flexing on theaters with tough contract terms and journalists who criticize them, and Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck talks about the Harvey Weinsteins of Wall Street.

