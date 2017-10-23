DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

10/23/2017: Harassers' perfectly legal hiding spot

We explore how nondisclosure and nondisparagement agreements isolate victims and protect the reputations of alleged harassers and their companies. Plus, updates on Congress' frantic race toward tax reform, why corn is still king (hint: ethanol lobbyists have been doing their jobs) and the backbone of modern finance: collateralized loan obligation. As it nears its end, we recap one of the most destructive fire seasons in recent history — 9 million acres burned nationwide and $2 billion was spent on firefighting alone. One industry particularly affected in Northern California was marijuana farming, so guest host Adriene Hill tours a decimated weed farm.   

