10/24/2017: U.S. flexes financial muscle to isolate Myanmar’s military

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The United States is flexing its financial muscle to isolate Myanmar’s military after more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled since August, saying they were targeted by military operations. Next, after a 10-year surge in elephant poaching in Africa, killing for ivory is on the decline….but the gentle giants aren’t out of harm’s way just yet. Then, we’ll take you to Delhi where despite making 1,500 movies each year, theater companies struggle to make money. But the production of a treasured love story has become a rare exception … capturing the hearts not only of theater-goers and production staff, but investors, too.