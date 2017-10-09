DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

10/09/2017: This week in policy reform, "synthetic repeal"

There’s a lot of policy reform underway at the White House this week. President Donald Trump is gearing up to sign an executive order to undermine Obamacare, and people are calling it a “synthetic repeal.” He’s also worked out a deal with Democratic senators on immigration, a deal that shifts policy based on family ties to one that prioritizes skilled workers. And the clock is ticking for Trump and the Republicans to overhaul taxes — there are only 32 legislative days left in 2017. Across the globe, we look at what’s happening diplomatically behind the scenes to put pressure on North Korea, how destruction in Puerto Rico looks like opportunity to some corporations and how European Union member states are breaking apart and coming together in the name of reform.  

