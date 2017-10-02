DownloadDownload

10/02/2017: How is this economy doing, really?

As the police and FBI in Las Vegas try to figure out the "whys" of last night — not that there can really ever be an answer to that question — we're going to stay in our lane today and just note that President Trump will make a trip to the city Wednesday. Before that he'll travel to Puerto Rico, bringing with him news of a $13 billion request to Congress for emergency assistance. FEMA director Brock Long pointedly defended the federal response amid mounting criticism, adding that Washington's trying to get the private sector more involved. Then, onto tax reform: There's a disconnect between Republicans, who are pushing tax cuts to spur growth, and the Federal Reserve, which says things are doing just fine. Plus, what you need to know about the unrest in Spain.

