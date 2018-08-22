Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

Houston, a year after Harvey

A year ago this week, a storm named Harvey left Houston underwater for days. A year on, many neighborhoods are just beginning to rebuild, and residents face a tough decision: take any insurance or FEMA money and rebuild, or cut their losses and leave. We're on the ground there. But first, let's do the numbers on today's Federal Reserve meeting minutes, which mentioned trade 21 times, up from seven last month, and expressed unease about inflation. We'll go inside the talks happening right now with China, the European Union and Japan. Plus, we'll do the numbers on the longest bull market in history.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Esperar Pra Ver
Poolside & Fatnotronic
Listen and Buy Now
11 O'Clock Friday Night
Hamilton Leithauser
Listen and Buy Now
Moving On
Anna Of The North
Listen and Buy Now
Komorebi
Craft Spells
Listen and Buy Now
The Worse It Gets [Explicit]
Penguin Prison
Listen and Buy Now
Gibraltar
Beirut
Listen and Buy Now
Port of Call
Beirut
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.