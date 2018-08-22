Marketplace Marketplace

Houston, a year after Harvey

A year ago this week, a storm named Harvey left Houston underwater for days. A year on, many neighborhoods are just beginning to rebuild, and residents face a tough decision: take any insurance or FEMA money and rebuild, or cut their losses and leave. We're on the ground there. But first, let's do the numbers on today's Federal Reserve meeting minutes, which mentioned trade 21 times, up from seven last month, and expressed unease about inflation. We'll go inside the talks happening right now with China, the European Union and Japan. Plus, we'll do the numbers on the longest bull market in history.