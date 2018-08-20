Tariffs on trial

This morning, the U.S. Trade Representative opened six — yup, six — days of public hearings into President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Chinese imports. The hearings are to let companies and trade groups affected by those tariffs weigh in, and we talk to two experts who are testifying. Today in Elon Musk news: JPMorgan Chase lowered the target price on Tesla’s stock. But what exactly is a target price, and what happens when analysts change them? We have answers. Also on the show, we talk to actress and director Regina King about her career in Hollywood. (08/20/18)