Kudlow: “Don’t class warfare me” on trade

With the caveat that President Donald Trump is often his own economic adviser, we headed to the West Wing today to chat with National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. He joined the administration just as Trump levied new tariffs on steel and aluminum. We talked with him about those tariffs, today's jobs numbers and more in a wide-ranging interview. Plus, of course, we run it all back with our panelists on the Weekly Wrap.