03/15/2018: What happens when a bad employee joins a new team

(U.S. Edition) President Trump has tapped CNBC commentator Larry Kudlow as the new head the National Economic Council. Let's take a look at what Kudlow might bring to the job as the top economic adviser. Afterwards, we'll look at Unilever's decision to cut ties with London and base its headquarters solely in the Netherlands, and then talk to one finance expert about what happens when a bad employee enters the workforce.