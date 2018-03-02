03/01/2018: Uh, what's going on?

In retrospect, we should have seen these steel and aluminum tariffs coming. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin mentioned "reciprocal free trade," in our interview earlier this week, and President Donald Trump said something similar today. Tariffs are a complicated macro-economic topic anytime, especially when they're a surprise. We'll start the show by catching you up, then look at how our allies might or might not respond. Tariffs go both ways, you know. Plus: How many cup holders is too many?