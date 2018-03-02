DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

03/01/2018: Uh, what's going on?

In retrospect, we should have seen these steel and aluminum tariffs coming. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin mentioned "reciprocal free trade," in our interview earlier this week, and President Donald Trump said something similar today. Tariffs are a complicated macro-economic topic anytime, especially when they're a surprise. We'll start the show by catching you up, then look at how our allies might or might not respond. Tariffs go both ways, you know. Plus: How many cup holders is too many?

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Favourite People
Yukon Blonde
Listen and Buy Now
Dancing On Glass
St. Lucia
Listen and Buy Now
Something Good Can Work
Two Door Cinema Club
Listen and Buy Now
Whips & Wild Horses
Dang Clēts
Listen and Buy Now
Double Bass
Gorillaz
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.