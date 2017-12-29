DownloadDownload

Marketplace Weekend

with Lizzie O'Leary

The stories you "liked" the most (encore)

This week, we are revisiting the stories Weekend listeners engaged with the most. You yelled at them, you talked about them, you tweeted them and you "liked" them. We take a look back at a range of stories, including why we've fallen out of love with chain restaurants, America's coal miners and stories of living on minimum wage across the country. We also sit down with a diverse group of experts to talk about the massive cultural changes happening around workplace sexual harassment.

