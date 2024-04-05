Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

The FCC tackles net neutrality, Google commits to voiding billions of data records and Jon Stewart spills about working with Apple
Apr 5, 2024
Lily Jamali and Daniel Shin

The FCC tackles net neutrality, Google commits to voiding billions of data records and Jon Stewart spills about working with Apple

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Marketplace's Lily Jamali and Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, discuss these headlines and more on Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

Google has agreed to destroy billions of browser data records to settle a class action. The suit alleged that the tech giant misled users about how Chrome tracked them in “Incognito mode.”

Plus, “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart reveals that Apple discouraged him from interviewing Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan on his Apple TV+ podcast, “The Problem with Jon Stewart.” It’s a window into the “creative differences” that led to the abrupt end of the show last fall and the pressure creators face as Big Tech companies move deeper into “content.”

But first, a federal internet subsidy for low-income households is about to expire. We’ll look at efforts to keep that program funded as the Federal Communications Commission moves to vote on restoring net neutrality rules.

That policy, enacted during the Barack Obama administration and rescinded under former President Donald Trump, blocked internet service providers from favoring certain websites over others.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali and Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, discuss these stories for Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

More on everything we discussed

FCC to vote to restore net neutrality rules, reversing Trump — from Reuters

FCC to vote on restoring net neutrality rules rescinded by Trump — from The Hill

White House makes last-ditch push for internet subsidy program — from Reuters

End of internet subsidies for low-income households threatens access to telehealth — from Marketplace Morning Report

Google Pledges to Destroy Browsing Data to Settle ‘Incognito’ Lawsuit — from Wall Street Journal

Google to Delete Billions of Chrome Browser Records in Latest Settlement — from New York Times

Jon Stewart claims Apple wouldn’t let him interview FTC chair on his podcast — from Axios

How Jon Stewart may have helped the DOJ’s fight with Apple — from Washington Post

