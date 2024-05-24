Democracy in the DesertMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Adventures in Housing

Tech Bytes — Week in Review: Online extremism, Section 230, and ScarJo vs. OpenAI
May 24, 2024
Lily Jamali and Jesús Alvarado

Tech Bytes — Week in Review: Online extremism, Section 230, and ScarJo vs. OpenAI

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, joins Marketplace’s Lily Jamali to discuss the week’s biggest stories.

Proceeding without permission is a time-tested practice in some corners of Silicon Valley. Well, it’s not working out so well for OpenAI. Actress Scarlett Johansson said this week the company approached her twice to voice a new AI assistant for ChatGPT-4o. She declined, only to find it had used a voice that sounds “eerily” like hers. Plus, on Capitol Hill, a House subcommittee held a hearing that could decide the future of Section 230, the provision that largely governs the internet today. We’ll explain why chatbots have entered the chat on Section 230’s future.

But first, a new report by former tech company officials and academic researchers finds far-right extremist militias are once again organizing on Facebook ahead of November’s presidential election. They recommend platforms ramp up content moderation to avoid fueling political violence. Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, for her take on this week’s tech news.

More on everything we talked about

Political consultant behind AI-generated Biden robocalls faces $6 million fine and criminal charges” from PBS News Hour

How social media can avoid fueling another Jan. 6” from The Washington Post

AI shakes up Section 230 debate” from Axios

Section 230 co-author says the law doesn’t protect AI chatbots” from “Marketplace Tech

Actors union backs Scarlett Johansson after claim of voice misuse by OpenAI” from Reuters

Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘shocked, angered’ over new ChatGPT voice” from NPR

No Fakes Act wants to protect actors and singers from unauthorized AI replicas” from The Verge

In Hollywood writers’ battle against AI, humans win (for now)” from the Associated Press

Exactly how stupid was what OpenAI did to Scarlett Johansson?” from The Washington Post

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

