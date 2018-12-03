close

To live in space, we have to build things in space

December 03, 2018

We all had a party on Twitter last week when NASA landed a new probe on Mars. But for people to land or live on Mars, they'll have to survive in a hostile environment where you can't just run to the hardware store for new tools ... or a new satellite or new habitat. So some companies are trying to move manufacturing to space. NASA contracted with one company, Made in Space, to use a 3D printer to make tools on the International Space Station. One day it may be able to "print" satellites in space. Molly Wood talks with Andrew Rush, president and CEO of Made in Space.

