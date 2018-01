01/04/2018: Why are we going back to the moon?

The Trump administration is asking NASA to send astronauts back to the moon. This would be the first American lunar mission since 1972. The administration says that traveling to the moon will build a foundation for trips to Mars and beyond. But they’ll need to establish funding for it first. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks about the initiative with Kimberly Adams, who follows space for Marketplace.