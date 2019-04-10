DownloadDownload

Who knew a space agency could go viral?

April 10, 2019

NASA communicates directly with the public more than ever. Veronica McGregor directs news and social media at the agency's Jet Propulsion Lab. Host Molly Wood visited JPL to talk about how social media fits into NASA's public mission. And she got the backstory on one of McGregor's first big viral successes, the 2008 Twitter account for the Phoenix lander on Mars. Today's show is sponsored by Oregon State University, Acquia and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

