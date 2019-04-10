Who knew a space agency could go viral?

NASA communicates directly with the public more than ever. Veronica McGregor directs news and social media at the agency's Jet Propulsion Lab. Host Molly Wood visited JPL to talk about how social media fits into NASA's public mission. And she got the backstory on one of McGregor's first big viral successes, the 2008 Twitter account for the Phoenix lander on Mars.