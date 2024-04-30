Deepfakes and online misinformation in India’s election

A massive general election is currently underway in India. It’s been described as the “largest democratic exercise in history.” And tech platforms are a big part of it.

Many Indian voters get their information online, where misinformation and disinformation can spread quickly. That includes deepfakes of prominent public figures, like Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, spreading false information about who or which political parties they are endorsing.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali spoke with Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia Pacific policy director and senior international counsel with the international human rights group Access Now, about how deepfakes and online misinformation have become a problem for voters in India. They also discuss a recent report from Access Now and Global Witness, an environmental and human rights nonprofit, about YouTube’s advertisement moderation standards in India.

This conversation was part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series, “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on everything we talked about

“YouTube approves disinformation ads in India ahead of general election” from Access Now and Global Witness

“A Guide to India’s 2024 Elections” from Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

“Like, subscribe, and vote: India’s 2024 elections depend on YouTube” from Rest of World

“India’s election overshadowed by the rise of online misinformation” from TechCrunch

“BJP tops Google ad spends as parties splurge Rs 117 crore since January” from The Economic Times