AI in the workplace, where venture capital will flow and age tech at CES
Jan 12, 2024
Lily Jamali and Jesus Alvarado

AI in the workplace, where venture capital will flow and age tech at CES

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jewel Burks Solomon from Collab Capital and Katie Roof of Bloomberg join Marketplace's Lily Jamali to discuss the biggest tech stories of the week.

On the show today, tech investors are among the 100,000-plus people who’ve descended on Las Vegas for this year’s CES. They’re looking for the next big thing in tech and trying to make sure they don’t throw money at the next big dud.

Plus, CES showcases the latest in age tech — products meant to make getting older easier, more comfortable and less lonely. But first, artificial intelligence is a big theme at the gathering this year, and the technology is becoming a regular part of people’s work lives. That’s according to a new survey from Tech.co.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Jewel Burks Solomon, managing director at Collab Capital, and Katie Roof, reporter at Bloomberg, for their take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about

The Impact of Technology on the Workplace: 2024 Report” from Tech.co

What happens when AI goes to work” from “Marketplace Tech”

CES 2024: The impact AI is having on CX at Duolingo, Reddit, Pfizer and Qualcomm” from 360 magazine

Theory Ventures’ Tomasz Tunguz unveils 2024 predictions: AI dominance, resurging web3 and the new normal of tech investments” from TechCrunch

The AI Boom Could Use a Shocking Amount of Electricity” from Scientific American

Discover AgeTech at CES 2024” from AARP

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daniel Shin Daniel Shin
Jesus Alvarado Assistant Producer

