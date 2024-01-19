On the show today, the Food and Drug Administration expanded its approval for CRISPR gene-editing therapies. We look at the affordability of these treatments, which can cost well into the millions of dollars. Plus, is bad marketing stunting health tech companies? More on how startups can up their game.

But first, at this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, there were 32 scheduled events devoted to AI. When they weren’t comparing private jets, business executives were busy asking, “How do you make money off AI?” Marketplaces’ Lily Jamali is joined by Christina Farr, a health tech investor at OMERS Ventures, for her take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about

“AI buzzes Davos, but CEOs wrestle with how to make it pay” from Reuters

“AI fears creep into finance, business and law” from The Washington Post

“Ninety Percent of CEOs are Waiting for GenAI to Move Past the Hype or Experimenting in Small Ways” from Boston Consulting Group

“FDA expands use of newly approved CRISPR therapy” from Axios

“US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease” from Reuters

“CRISPR pioneer Doudna envisions ending asthma, aiding climate” from “Marketplace Tech”

“The thing that is breaking digital health is marketing” from Second Opinion

“Amazon launches health monitoring program, partners with Omada Health” from Yahoo Finance