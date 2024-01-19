Bytes: Week in ReviewShelf LifeIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...

How the C-suite sees AI, what’s next for CRISPR and why health tech needs better marketing
Jan 19, 2024
Lily Jamali and Rosie Hughes

How the C-suite sees AI, what's next for CRISPR and why health tech needs better marketing

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
On Bytes: Week in Review, Christina Farr of OMERS Ventures joins host Lily Jamali to discuss some of the biggest tech stories this week.

On the show today, the Food and Drug Administration expanded its approval for CRISPR gene-editing therapies. We look at the affordability of these treatments, which can cost well into the millions of dollars. Plus, is bad marketing stunting health tech companies? More on how startups can up their game.

But first, at this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, there were 32 scheduled events devoted to AI. When they weren’t comparing private jets, business executives were busy asking, “How do you make money off AI?” Marketplaces’ Lily Jamali is joined by Christina Farr, a health tech investor at OMERS Ventures, for her take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about

AI buzzes Davos, but CEOs wrestle with how to make it pay” from Reuters

AI fears creep into finance, business and law” from The Washington Post

Ninety Percent of CEOs are Waiting for GenAI to Move Past the Hype or Experimenting in Small Ways” from Boston Consulting Group

FDA expands use of newly approved CRISPR therapy” from Axios

US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease” from Reuters

CRISPR pioneer Doudna envisions ending asthma, aiding climate” from “Marketplace Tech”

The thing that is breaking digital health is marketing” from Second Opinion

Amazon launches health monitoring program, partners with Omada Health” from Yahoo Finance

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesus Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

"We've got a lot more progress to go" on fixing racial disparities caused by the tax system
"We've got a lot more progress to go" on fixing racial disparities caused by the tax system
Is there room in an aspirational budget to spend on fun and save for a house?
Expect restaurants to go all in on breakfast this year
What does "overqualified" really mean in hiring?