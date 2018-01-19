01/19/18: The healthy race to measure health

There are lots of startups as well as established tech companies, like Apple and Google, that are interested in measuring our waists and monitoring our blood pressure. But as the Food and Drug Administration loosens regulations in the digital health space, who’s looking out for the consumers? On our segment Quality Assurance — a second look at the week’s tech news — Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks about the regulation of health tech with CNBC's Christina Farr.