A shortage of helium is causing delays in scientific research
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
There’s at least one natural resource out there that’s completely finite on Earth: helium. And once we use it up, it’s gone for good.
The lighter-than-air gas is in especially short supply right now, thanks to the closure of a major domestic processing facility and disruptions at a couple of plants overseas.
That’s not just a problem for birthday balloons — a number of industries compete for the limited supply of helium: health care, manufacturing, the tech sector and scientific research.
But those researchers are often at the back of the helium line.
Note: This story was originally heard on “Marketplace.” You can read the web version here.
The future of this podcast starts with you.
Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.
As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.
Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.