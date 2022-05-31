A shortage of helium is causing delays in scientific research

There’s at least one natural resource out there that’s completely finite on Earth: helium. And once we use it up, it’s gone for good.

The lighter-than-air gas is in especially short supply right now, thanks to the closure of a major domestic processing facility and disruptions at a couple of plants overseas.

That’s not just a problem for birthday balloons — a number of industries compete for the limited supply of helium: health care, manufacturing, the tech sector and scientific research.

But those researchers are often at the back of the helium line.

