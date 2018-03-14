03/14/2018: How hierarchy can lead to harassment among science researchers

Are scientists prioritizing data collection over reporting harassment? That’s one of the questions that caused University of Illinois anthropologist Kathryn Clancy to examine harassment in research laboratories and field sites. She found that it’s prevalent in science as much as other fields, and that often researchers don’t know the procedures for reporting incidents. Clancy talks with Marketplace's Kimberly Adams about the harassment that exists in scientific research, and what universities can do to change it.