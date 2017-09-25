09/25/2017: The ethical choices facing Facebook

Politicians, the public and regulators are all starting to see the power of social media companies. Particularly Facebook. That company said last week it would give Congress thousands of political ads linked to a possible Russian propaganda campaign. Facebook will also update its ad technology to try to keep political advertising in check. But it's looking more and more like Facebook's days of sell first, apologize later could be coming to an end. We talk about the social pressure on Facebook to change.