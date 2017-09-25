DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

09/25/2017: The ethical choices facing Facebook

Politicians, the public and regulators are all starting to see the power of social media companies. Particularly Facebook. That company said last week it would give Congress thousands of political ads linked to a possible Russian propaganda campaign. Facebook will also update its ad technology to try to keep political advertising in check. But it's looking more and more like Facebook's days of sell first, apologize later could be coming to an end. We talk about the social pressure on Facebook to change.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Molly Wood
Wood molly

About the Show

Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that’s rewiring our lives. From how tech is changing the nature of work to the unknowns of venture capital to the economics of outer space, this weekday show tells the stories of modern life through our digital economy.
Browse the Show