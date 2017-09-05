09/05/2017: Ajit Pai on Congress's role in the net neutrality debate

The central question of the net neutrality debate: how much regulation should there be over how providers of internet service deliver the stuff we consume online? And what rules should there be to make sure they don't slow down or charge more to deliver that stuff? The man at the center of the free internet controversy is Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. On today's show, new Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood asks Chairman Pai about whether it's time for Congress to come up with a solution.