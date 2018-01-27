DownloadDownload

01/26/2018: Is net neutrality a state right?

The stage is getting set for a fight over net neutrality. The Federal Communications Commission rolled back the federal rule last month, clearing the way for internet service providers to throttle or favor content. But states have other ideas. The governors of Montana and New York have signed executive orders to mandate net neutrality under their jurisdictions, and 21 states and the District of Columbia have sued to overturn the decision by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. Plus, we'll talk about the GDP numbers, the latest on California's mudslides and Trump's speech in Davos, Switzerland.

