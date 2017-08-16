DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Ben Johnson

08/16/2017: The Justice Department and a web hosting company battle over user data

The Department of Justice has asked DreamHost for 1.3 million IP addresses connected to a site that organized protests around President Trump's inauguration. On today's show, we'll look at whether there's a historical precedent for such a request, and what this would mean for hosting companies if DreamHost were to give up this information. Afterwards, we'll chat with Alex Klein, CEO of the startup Kano, about the importance of coding.

