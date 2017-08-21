DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

08/21/2017: The millionaire who gave his money to those who asked for it

Could those symbols of Americana — the Jeep and Ram pickup truck — become Chinese? On today's show, we'll look at news that Great Wall Motor may be interested in buying Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Afterwards, we'll discuss how businesses are benefiting from the exodus from Mar-a-Lago — President Trump's palm beach resort. Then we'll chat with writer Jacqui Shine about her Longreads profile on Percy Ross, a self-made millionaire who gave away his money to those who wrote into this newspaper.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

A lot happened while you slept. Marketplace Morning Report® host David Brancaccio explores the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make smart decisions. We've also launched a new series about how machines, robots and algorithms are increasingly entering the workforce. We're looking at what humans can do about it with a new journey to find robot-proof jobs. Read more here.